WATCH: Siya Kolisi has no plans on marrying a second wife

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has made it clear that he has no intentions of getting a second wife. Mzansi’s hero will be a guest on Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung’s cooking show, “Dinner at Somizi’s”. In a preview video posted on Twitter, while cooking in Somizi’s kitchen, the duo discusses Siya’s rugby career, childhood and personal life. While sitting down the eat the meal they prepared, Somizi asked Siya if he would marry a second wife and what would his wife, Rachel say. “So what if you were to tell Rachel that you would like to marry a black second wife”, asked Somizi.

“I must ask her that? I will never ask her such. I don’t have the courage to ask her such. Where will I get the courage to ask that”, said Siya.

The two laughed and continued eating.

Earlier this week Siya and Rachel hit the top of the trends list after the duo posted a video dancing together.

In the video, Siya tried to teach Rachel how to dance and posted a cute Instagram video showing his efforts.

In the video, “Bhenga” by DJ Mata is playing in the background when Siya kicks off their impromptu dance lesson by telling Rachel he’s going to teach her two moves.

He then demonstrates said moves as Rachel watches, looking intimidated.

Rachel tries to copy what Siya is doing, but after seeing she’s struggling, he breaks down the dance into sections – starting with the hip thrusts. Rachel gives it another shot but is still struggling to catch on. Siya says, “relax just relax” and proceeds to add in the hand movements.