WATCH: Siya Kolisi tries his hand at acting in new commercial

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is proving that he is a man of many talents. The award-winning sportsman is not just good with a rugby ball and keeping his social media followers entertained with quirky captions, but now he might be good at acting too. Siya stars in MultiChoice’s latest commercial for the DStv Explora Ultra in which he rounds up some of his fellow celebrity friends for what could only be described as putting together the perfect squad for a bank heist. Think “Money Heist” or “Oceans 12”. In the commercial, Siya calls ‘friends’ like celebrity chef Siba Mtongana, actress Michelle Botes, Brad Binder and even English former professional footballer and television and radio personality, Ian Wright who he calls “bra Ian”. Watch below:

DStv has launched its Explora Ultra decoder with new features, including built-in access to Netflix and other popular streaming apps.

According to DStv, the decoder will be available at participating retail stores from next week for a recommended retail price of R2 499 for the standalone device. It will cost a total of R3 699 including installation.

Key features of the device include built-in Wi-Fi capabilities, support for 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos, a new DStv remote; as well as the integration of app-based streaming services including Showmax and Netflix. More third-party streaming services are expected to be included later.

DStv said that customers will have the option to pay for their Netflix subscription in their monthly bill.

The inclusion in the bill will also be available to DStv customers who seek to become new Netflix subscribers.

MultiChoice Group chief executive Calvo Mawela said that the partnership will allow customers to access the full suite of Netflix shows.

“Shifting consumer preferences and technological advances drive changes in the way video entertainment services are provided and consumed.

“This partnership leads with an expanded choice of content, ease and convenience of subscription and payment with the DStv Explora Ultra as an enabler,” said Mawela.