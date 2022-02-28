WATCH: SK Khoza and Moshe Ndiki spark dating rumours, or is it all just a joke?
Actors Sthembiso ‘SK’ Khoza and Moshe Ndiki have sparked dating rumours following a number of social media posts that have got some fans into a tizz.
Both SK and Moshe have taken to their respective social media pages over the past few days and posted videos of each other cosying up.
In one video, which Moshe posted on his Instagram account, SK serenades the television presenter while massaging his feet.
“My foot massage turned into a serenading ceremony,” Moshe captioned the post.
In a video posted on SK’s Instagram page, the former star of The Queen says that maybe he is a ‘toe guy’ while Moshe lies with his feet on SK’s lap.
“Don't hate, appreciate. Maybe I’m a toe guy…my girl got some nice toes”, says SK before turning the camera on Moshe.
Moshe left a comment on the post saying: “My love”.
See below:
In another video, which a Twitter user posted, the pair are seen in the back of a car singing while holding each other. SK even goes on to refer to Moshe as his husband.
SK Khoza and Moshe….. Dintshang entlik pic.twitter.com/6lu8uKa4CF— 🎧Uncle Mmata🎧 (@vocalAngel101) February 25, 2022
Fans have asked whether the duo are in fact a couple or just playing a joke on them.
A look at Moshe’s timeline found that the star removed all recent posts about his husband, Phelo Bala, who he reportedly married in 2019. This was after the pair had a public split following allegations of abuse levelled against one another.
Reports emerged that Phelo was allegedly assaulted by Moshe with a candle stand. The musician then obtained an interim court order against Moshe.
The alleged incident took place at the couple’s Northriding home in Johannesburg.