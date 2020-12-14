WATCH: SK Khoza pops the question to his girlfriend on Instagram

Actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza is officially off the market. This comes after the Housekeepers star asked his girlfriend Mandy Hlongwane to marry him, and she said "yes". SK posted a 37-minute video on his IGTV in which he started by thanking fans for voting for him one of the best male actor nominees in the KZN Entertainment Awards which are set to take place this week. Sometime later he was joined by Mandy who was preoccupied with her cell phone and that's when SK asked his fans to help him ask Mandy the big question. Then he got down on one knee while Mandy tried to read and understand why everyone was writing “Will you marry me?” on the Instagram live.

After Mandy said yes, SK explained how he's been waiting for so long to propose.

“I've never met anybody who inspires me, who loves me so much, and I love her like crazy! I can genuinely say that I'm in love!” SK said.

Watch the full video below:

SK's comments section was filled with congratulatory messages from his fans and his industry peers, including his bosses, Connie and Shona Ferguson.

“Her reaction! So happy for you nana! Love is a beautiful thing! Congratulations to you both! God bless your journey together!” Connie wrote.

“You did it and your Queen Ayanda said YES. Congratulations to you both. LOVE is a beautiful thing.

“SK you have found your good thing. Hold on to it. I love you and I know just how happy your honey makes you.

“No man can hide that kind of. Bless you guys,” Shona added.

“The River” star, Lunathi Mampofu said, “Old SK, I’m literallllllllly in tears. Flip man! Speechless. Bless your union and bless you! Yhu! I’m proper having heart palpitations. Congratulations,”.