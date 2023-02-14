WATCH: Slik Talk: ‘AKA was careless with his movement’

Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk has taken to his channel to post an “insensitive” video of slain rapper AKA. The “Lemons (Lemonade)” hitmaker was recently shot dead outside Durban restaurant Wish on Florida. His friend, Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane was also killed.

Story continues below Advertisement

While police are investigating the motive for the killing, Slik Talk has weighed in on reports by the “Sunday Times” that revealed that the rapper was apparently “banned from Durban”. In a YouTube video, Slik said that AKA’s decision to visit the city anyway – and post his location on social media – were “careless moves“. “I am hearing he was banned from Durban, he had received multiple warnings never to set foot in Durban. People had told him on multiple occasions never to set foot in Durban and he did it anyway … even though he knew he wasn’t good in Durban.

“You were never good in Durban AKA, you were never free to roam the streets of Durban because they still haven’t forgiven you for what you did to their sunflower. You think people forgot about Nelli Tembe? “AKA rest in peace my brother, but life does not work like that. People don’t just move on in a blink of an eye … You have to be careful and you have to move accordingly,” said Slik. He went on to say that AKA was ignorant and naive for posting his locations all weekend.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Life does not work like that, you have to be cautious at all times … because you not home, you in Durban my G …. “AKA was careless with his movement, lets call a spade a spade. I love the guy’s music and I liked his personality, but at the end of the day we have to learn from his mistakes, so we don’t repeat them. “You don’t go to a place where you not welcome and think you are the king, walking around at night thinking you’re the man. Life does not work like that.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Watch the full video below. Some of those who watched the video agreed with Slik Talk, while others felt that this video was insensitive. “I think everyone knows AKA's intention was never to be the King of Durban. Durban as a whole city does not care about Nelli enough to do a crime like this. I think he wanted to go out, see places, perform for his fans, make memories & have fun,” said @kevinlenyatsa3648.

@dalitsomubeleki commented: “SlikTalk talking facts though. No matter how you look at it, let’s face the truth and call a spade for what it is. I am still sad that he was killed but what happened to him is the real definition of ‘revenge is better served cold’😢RIP to Super Mega💔” @user-yj9lb5oj6m wrote: “Bro you hit so many points with everything you said, but timing dawg. Timing! It hasn't even been 48 hours since we lost this giant, and already you talking s***?? “Nah bro, this ain't it. I can't disagree with you on what your saying because you genuinely raised a lot of good points.

“But the fact of the matter is that we need to exercise sensitivity with this matter. What confuses me most is that your reprimanding him?? 😂🤦🏾‍♂️ He's DEAD. “Not in hospital or back at home recovering. And imagine his daughter, Nadia or any of his closed loved ones watching this NOW. “This video would have maybe been appropriate a few months later but this is wrong bro – and judging by your interview on Podcast and Chill, you definitely considered whether you should upload this or not, and still chose to.