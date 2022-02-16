WATCH: Slik Talk drags Minnie Dlamini after her divorce announcement

YouTuber Slik Talk has come out of hiding to drag media personality Minnie Dlamini following an announcement she was getting a divorce. Minnie released a statement this week saying that she and her television producer husband, Quinton Jones, were divorcing.

“In the last 2 years, our family has experienced incredible joy and devastating loss. During this time, we found comfort in knowing we had each other. “Despite our better efforts to absorb the changes in motion, the emotional burden and the post-traumatic distress of our individual loss outweighed our will,” read the statement. In it, Minnie said that their decision to file for divorce came after months of being separated.

Now, Slik Talk, who has been missing in action since he lost a boxing match to musician Cassper Nyovest in December, has taken aim at Minnie. He released a video in which he drags the star. In it, he claims that everyone knew Minnie’s marriage was not going to be a success story.

“Everybody and their mother knew that you were not going to last in that marriage, everybody knew you were not going to make it through that marriage. You have all the qualities of a return soldier,” he said. He also said that Minnie married Quinton to “secure the bag”. “You secured the bag and finessed him. You bet on the wrong horse. This man is the perfect guy on paper, he has money, he is light skin, 6 foot tall, perfect on paper. But he could not give you the one requirement that you crave the most and that is attention and relevance,” he said.