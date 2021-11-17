WATCH: Slik Talk insults Cassper Nyovest’s new alcohol brand and ’The Braai Show’

Loose-lipped YouTuber Slik Talk has never shied away from sharing his opinions on controversial topics around the South African entertainment industry. His most scathing and consistent critiques over the years have been mostly reserved for Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest.

On Tuesday, in the latest episode of his YouTube show, he unleashed a searing monologue criticising Cassper for his braai show, his new liquor Billiato and his most recent album, "Sweet and Short 2.0". “So I just decided to bootleg Cassper Nyovest’s show, ’The Braai Show,’” he says in hilarious fashion right at the beginning. “I didn’t wanna watch it on TV cause I felt like I was gonna be the only person tuning in.

“Apparently nobody watches this show.” He then goes on to say that after watching it, he considers it the worst show he's ever seen in his life. “Cassper Nyovest is a terrible presenter,” he said.

“Nothing is interesting about this show. “If you haven’t watched it, please don’t.” Slim Talk on Cassper Nyovest 😭



(1). If you haven’t watched #TheBraaiShowWithCass - please DON'T. I'm saving you time 😭



(2). The streets are saying Billiato tastes like piss 😭



(3). Had you stayed in school - maybe you would have upped your emotional intelligence 😭



GUYS! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AsP5QmXN82 — YaseB 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) November 17, 2021 Later on, he blasted Cassper for what he calls a history of delivering bad product, citing his music and merch as evidence of this.

“He drops trash music, the merch is garbage, ’The Braai Show’ is garbage. “And another thing he dropped, Billiato the whiskey, apparently people say it tastes like piss. “I don't know but that's what the streets are saying.”