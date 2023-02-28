WATCH: Slik Talk on ‘Mass Country’ album: ‘AKA left us a piece of s***’

Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk takes on late rapper AKA and Nadia Nakai in his latest vlog. Known for his rants, his latest video labels the hip hop star’s posthumously released album “an absolute piece of s**t” and also claims that Nakai is “a glorified rebound”.

The post shared by @ThisIsColbert was captioned: “#MassCountry is awful, AKA left us an absolute peice of shit😳😳 Slik Talk gives #KiernanForbes posthumous album a solid 2 out of 10 😭Nadia Nakai is not a widow but a glorified rebound." #MassCountry is awful, AKA left us an absolute peice of shit😳😳



Slik Talk gives #KiernanForbes posthumous album a solid 2 out of 10 😭



"Nadia Nakai is not a widow but a glorified rebound."



Burna #PodcastAndChill Musa Khawula Lady Zamar AIDS #sizokthola UNISA #NationalShutdown pic.twitter.com/HRJzy8YBDh — YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) February 27, 2023 Slik Talk goes on to say he hates everything about the new album and claims it is the worst he ever heard. “Its absolutely one of the worse albums I’ve ever heard in my life, sonically it doesn’t even sound good. The mixing is terrible. I do not like this album one bit.

“It has no hits, people talk about the the song ‘Company’, its not a hit, AKA left us an absolute piece of s***, this album is not worth listening to for the second time.” He then goes on to attack Nakai’s verse on the “Company” song. He ranted: “I heard a lousy verse of Nadia Nakai which was not needed I don’t know why she was there, she didn’t need to be there, by the way I don’t know why people acting like Nadia Nakai is a widow, she is a glorified rebound, she was not married to this man or have kids with this man.

“Lets be honest, the way Nadia and AKA dated was a mess. “AKA dated Nadia three months after his wife passed away, he paid lobola for his wife and three month later he dated Nadia all over Instagram and twitter. “That’s disrespectful to her family you think that family took that shit laying down? You thought they just gonna let you slide and disrepect their daughter’s honour like that?

“Life does not work like that homey, that is disrespectful, in the black culture we don’t operate like that. You didn’t mourn your wife.” He again touched on AKA’s movement in Durban when he was shot dead on Florida Road. Followers commented on the post.

I hate to say this, I know it’s gonna give me a bad look but man is right. Everything he said, man is right. Man moved on too fast, album he also spot on. It’s just that man is late, that worked 2pac, Biggie and Bruce Lee. Michael Jackson had hit movie and album after his death pic.twitter.com/xV6uTSgtpc — Shake (@Neo_Ntene) February 28, 2023 I don't agree with him on most of the things he said but hei let's be honest that Nadia verse 😂😅 is not make sure. Did she really have to bring in that line about buying a house, e kena kae that topic on the song? She honestly missed bus ya Blackie & AKA there. — Gwen (@Tshidi_G) February 27, 2023 I partially agree with slik talk, the album definitely has skips some tracks are boring but some are a vibe namely; company, prada, lemons, last time, etc then the rest ay ppl are flourishing the whole album because Aka (RIP) passed on — Bbyboi (@Bbyboi_kxd) February 28, 2023