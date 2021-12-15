WATCH: Slik Talk promises to knock out Cassper Nyovest in upcoming fight

In yet another rambling YouTube video, Slik Talk celebrated securing his boxing match with rapper Cassper Nyovest. A jubilant Slik Talk thanked Cassper for “taking the bait” and called him an emotional little girl.

“The boys are up baby, the boys are up,” he said with a smile plastered on his face. “A hundred f*****n K (thousand). I’m not gonna lie to you Cassper, I’m doing it for the money, f*** it.” “Thank you Cassper for being such an emotional little girl, now you’re about to get knocked the f*** out on the 22nd of December… I’m not going to lose to someone who was smacked in the face by AKA, that is not gonna happen.” Slik Talk went on to say that from now on we should call him Slik Money Mayweather, a reference to renowned undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather.

“Do you really think that you’re gonna beat me, my n*****? I don’t give a damn if you’ve been training for two years, five years, 10 years, there's absolutely no way in hell that Cassper Nyovest’s gonna beat me in a boxing match.” He then added that Cassper was probably mistaken into thinking he’s short after seeing him sit on a low chair during his MacG interview when he’s in fact six feet tall and played rugby, and did shot put for seven years. After weeks of back and forths, the news of the fight was shared by Cassper on Monday on social media along with a poster of the fight.