WATCH: Slik Talk says he got his R100K, thanks Cassper’s team for their professionalism

When Slik Talk took to his YouTube channel on the eve of the fight to claim that he was highly motivated to fight Cassper Nyovest because he needed that R100K to pay his tuition fees, many felt like it was a strategic ploy to make sure Cassper didn't default on the agreement. Many felt that Slik Talk had made the claim so that if Cassper failed to pay him, he'd be a villain for denying a young hustler the opportunity to get an education.

If that was indeed the case, it seems to have worked. Slik Talk took to his YouTube channel to confirm that he'd been paid the R100 000 in full on Thursday morning. If he'd made it through to the end of the third round of their much-publicised fight on Wednesday evening, he'd have made an extra R100K.

Unfortunately, he didn't put up much of a fight as Cassper dropped him early in the first round. Despite this, Slik Talk was in high spirits as he celebrated bagging the biggest cheque of his career as a blogger. "What a night, what a f*cking night," he said.

"What is it, a hundred thousand people watching live? And then people wanna talk and say 'he's just a YouTuber'... Get the f**K out of here. I'm one of the biggest media personalities out right now." He went on to explain how usually he's very apprehensive because people show up in numbers and there's always people coming in and out and that, but with Cassper's team everything was much more controlled. "I want to give a big salute to Cassper Nyovest, his manager and the whole of Bridge The Gap Entertainment for their level of professionalism."