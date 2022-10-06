WATCH: Slik Talk trashes Priddy Ugly for losing against Cassper Nyovest

Slik Talk took to his YouTube channel to add his two cents’ worth to the recent fight between music artists Priddy Ugly and Cassper Nyovest. The celebrity boxing match took place over the weekend at Sun City. Mufasa knocked out Priddy Ugly within the first two minute round, leaving fans extremely disappointed that Priddy Ugly did not deliver and the match ended so quickly.

Silk Talk, who doesn’t hold back nor mince his words, took to YouTube to speak his mind, calling the flight “pathetic” and a “battle of the trash music”. He also disclosed that Priddy Ugly talked down to him when he lost to Nyovest back in December 2021 in the “fame versus clout” match. He said on YouTube: “So I just watched Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly in a boxing match and I have to say, ‘Oh what a tangle web we weave when first we practice to deceive’.

“That was pathetic. This was the battle of the trash music, whose music is trash the most between Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly.” Slik Talk trashed Priddy Ugly’s music, saying it was as bad as his boxing skills. “Priddy Ugly your boxing skills is as bad as your music my n****. That fight was absolutely pathetic.

“You couldn’t even make it past the first round. I thought it was easy. You went to my first fight, you were there, and you were talking about, ‘You could do this, you could do that’. “My bro you got knocked down in the first punch. The first punch put you down on your a** my n****, that’s what happen. You got destroyed in front of your wife." He said that Piddy Ugly’s music was worse than Nyovest’s and that no one listens to either because both are “garbage”.

"Nobody listens to both of you. This just confirms it. Nobody wanted to see this fight, nobody cared about this fight. Priddy Ugly you just embarrassed yourself for nothing. “I went past the first round and was about to go to the second round until the referee stopped me. I made it past and I wanted the third round. "The first punch put you down, that’s how you know it’s not easy, it’s never been easy. I went through like a man and I never got put down, I ate those punches. You got destroyed in one round, and that was a two minutes round. Take that L (loss) and go home.“

He ended saying that the fight was a “testicle festival” that nobody cared for. “I think from now on we are done with all the celebrity things because at this point there is no use, there is no build-up to the fight, nobody wants to see the fight, this was just like a c**kfest.” Watch the video here.