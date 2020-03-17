WATCH: Somizi gets tested for Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Media personality and "Idols SA" judge, Somizi Mhlongo got tested for the coronavirus. This comes after the star said his chest was sore and his was coughing. In a video he posted on his Instagram account, Somizi said that he had gone to a private hospital and was shocked as how much the test cost. Somizi is seen wearing a mask in the video and starts off by saying, "So guys I am at a private hospital to do tests for the coronavirus...but also like my chest, I am coughing so you never know". He said that when he was told how much the test would cost, it broke his heart.

"But then I get here and I ask how much is it and they go 'a thousand four, a thousand five'. That broke my heart. I asked what happened to people who can't afford it and they say 'no there are public hospitals."

Somizi went on to say that he asked what does this mean for people who have no clinics around them and can't afford R1 400 for a test.

"I feel that something needs to be done about this. Even if I can afford it I think its too much (money) and I think they should start putting things in place because it might get worse and are we ready for it".

He said that mobile clinics should be an option where it is done at a very affordable price or for free.

"I think this is where the Department of Health and the Presidency needs to step in and really do something about it because not everyone has access to proper clinics and hospitals and I do not think that people should pay to get tested for something like this".

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa's declared of a national state of disaster due to the coronavirus on Sunday.