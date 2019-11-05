Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Instagram

Somizi is not one to go back on his promises and the flamboyant star has proved that this week. The "Idols SA" judge took to Instagram page over the weekend to post an open letter to South Africa.

The author of the letter is unknown but in the letter, the author says, "we as the Xhosa people would like to state that we are tired of carrying this country on our backs. Year by year we work tirelessly for this country while the rest of the nation relaxes".

The letter further stated: "We would also like to state that, this World Cup was the last thing Xhosa people are doing for this country. We gave you a Miss SA not so long ago".

Somizi posted the letter and said, "I have to stan.This tribe has done the most this year. They gave us a lot this year. Including nomahelele. The tiger in bed. Asphelelanga. Anele. Trevor. The list goes on. All Xhosa ppl dont go to work on Monday. And if u bump into me tomorrow pls demand R1000 from me I'll gladly give it to u coz actually I owe u".