WATCH: Somizi hits back at trolls & those questioning Vusi Nova’s sexuality

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has taken aim at social media trolls with some strong words. This comes after he was dragged for using a troll's financial position against him in a clap back. Somizi posted a video to explain himself regarding his “hurtful” clap back and how trolls who set out to offend celebrities need to know celebs are also capable of trolling back. The “Dinner At Somizi’s“ star and his musician BFF, Vusi Nova, trended last week after he posted a picture of the duo quaffing champagne while wearing champagne coloured gowns. Twitter users focused on Vusi's sexuality, which led to Somizi coming to his defence with a “money-related” clap back.

A tweep questioned Vusi's sexuality on Somizi's picture, and the cooking enthusiast clapped back by referring to the tweep's “tekateking bank account”. His clap back — deemed as unnecessarily personal and irrelevant by tweeps — landed Somizi on the trends list.

Somizi told trolls where to get off and emphasised that if trolls want to offend celebs, they need to keep the same energy when the celebs clap back.

“I'm sure I am speaking for a lot of people, especially in the public space, that there are certain cyberbullies — especially on Twitter.

“Cyberbullies who expect to say something to celebrities, or personalities or famous people or even non-famous people — who expect them to keep quiet just because they are famous, that they can't say anything because they are protecting their brand or say it to take attention from them.”

When it comes to his “constantly questioned” friendship with Vusi and where Vusi's sexuality is concerned; Somizi said that information was private and nobody's business.

“Personally, I am at a stage where I can tell when someone is just asking something because they want attention.

“But I am capable of retaliating, returning back, clapping back and that is the problem with cyberbullies. They want to serve it but they don't want to get it!”

Watch the full video below: