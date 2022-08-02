WATCH: Somizi: ‘I think I might be pansexual’

Multi-media personality Somizi Mhlongo admitted on a recent radio interview that he thinks he might be pansexual, and not gay. Mhlongo spoke openly during an interview with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka on Kaya 959.

The three discussed many topics including the “Idol SA” judge’s book sales and other business ventures. But what caught listeners’ attention the most was his response when Ranaka and Phenduka questioned his sexuality. Ranaka asked Mhlongo whether he has always been gay, even when he was with the mother of his daughter. “I have always been honest with Palesa (Madisakwane). I was a child star and girls would throw themselves on me and when they do I would tell them that I ‘play for both teams’ – but I have always been honest, that is why there was no shock on her side,” Mhlongo said.

He continued to say that some girls would think that he is going through a phase. And that they thought they would change him. Thereafter Phenduka asked Mhlongo when was they last time he has been with a woman. “About five years ago. I absolutely enjoyed it. At some point I thought I’m gay, at some point I thought I’m bisexual, and now I think I’m pansexual. So it can be whoever it is at the time. It depends on vibes and chemistry that I am feeling at the time. It could be a bi, women, trans.

“I don’t want to be boxed. The older you get, the more you find yourself and you explore and it’s okay. As long as I am not confusing the person I am with at the time,” he said. Comments flooded the YouTube clip, with Mhlongo being praised for being honest and authentic. “I enjoyed Somizi in this interview, he's so authentic and honest. Sol is the reason I watched in the first place 😅,” said Ntandokazi "fudge" Magaqa.

