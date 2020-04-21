WATCH: Somizi impersonates Bonang Matheba in hilarious IG video

The lockdown has certainly revealed that some of us are a lot more talented then we let on.

Just look at all the images of home cooked food people upload on Twitter or the countless videos of celebrity impersonations on TikTok. The list goes on.

Even celebrities are revealing their hidden talents with the most being impersonations.





From Cassper Nyovest becoming a pastor, when he impersonated Ghanaian evangelist, Dag Heward-Mills and now Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, wh has made his followers laugh with an impersonation of his friend, Bonang Matheba.





Somizi uploaded a video on his Instagram account this week. In it, he is wearing a pink wig and black sunglasses.





The "Idols SA" judge and radio presenter is impersonating a scene from an interview Queen B had on the SABC1 gossip show, "The Real Goboza". In it she says: "You know its a lot of things, sometimes when you're quiet people think you're stupid. So every now and then I just need to remind people that I'm nice but I am not stupid.





"And I don't take nonsense and the timing has to be right you know".





Watch the full video below:



