WATCH: Somizi Mhlongo challenges celebs to donate to KZN flood relief

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo is challenging local celebrities including Cassper Nyovest, Shauwn Mkhize and DJ Tira to make donations towards the relief fund for the residents of KwaZulu-Natal affected by the floods. Taking to social media this week, the “Idols SA” judge urged all South Africans to lend a helping hand to the victims of the KZN floods.

“I woke up feeling up with a heavy heart because I know someone out there is not having a good morning. I can't shake off what's going on in KZN, the floods, I see it trending on Twitter, TikTok, everyone is talking about it. My question is, are we doing something about it?” said Somizi. The star went on to say that he would be donating funds and other essentials including clothes and school shoes. He also encouraged ordinary South Africans to pitch in and help with donations that can assist the affected families.

“I want to do my part and I believe each and everyone that's watching right now is capable of doing something, the entire country can do something. “I have clothes that can help a lot of people, and I have friends that I know can contribute immensely and I'm going to challenge them as well to give as much as they can. I'm going to challenge a few friends of mine, sorry to put you under pressure but this is urgent. “I'm going to challenge Cassper, I'm going to challenge Mam'Khize, and I'm going to challenge Theo Baloyi from Bathu. Let's pray for KZN.”

In another video shared on his Instagram, on Wednesday, Somizi urged KZN based stars to do their bit. "I know the government is doing something, let's help the government help the people of KZN. "I would like to again challenge especially Durban musicians and promoters to come together this week, and put together a benefit concert at Moses Mabhida Stadium and all the artists from all over the country can volunteer to perform for free … and all the proceeds go to all the relief accounts for the KZN floods," added Somizi.

According to IOL News KZN has officially been classified as a disaster area. That announcement was made by the national Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) on Wednesday. More than 300 people have died in the floods and many have lost their homes and valuables.

