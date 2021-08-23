WATCH: Somizi Mhlongo dragged for saying he would 'pounce' on MacG in old video

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo found himself on the trends list this weekend after an old video of an interview between him and podcaster Mac G surfaced on social media. In the video, Somizi is interviewed by MacG in the radio 947 studios.

The one-minute clip starts with MacG speaking about how he went broke after being fired which led him into depression. After saying he was “very depressed”, Somizi asked MacG what he did during that period to make himself feel better. “I was drinking a lot and I was banging a lot of girls,” said MacG.

Somizi then said that that was the perfect time for him to pounce. “Damn! Where was I? Let me tell you why this is when I was supposed to pounce – because I’ve always had a crush on you, but you were too young, a YoTv child. And it did not help that even when you were over 18 you still looked 12. Damn! My timing sucks because that was the time for me to pounce,” replied Somizi. While MacG made it clear that he was only into girls, Somizi said: “But when you are vulnerable anything goes.”

Somizi: But when you vulnerable anything goes pic.twitter.com/WrqEYFhHp1 — TUMZA (@DjNewAfrica) August 21, 2021 Many Twitter users found issues with the video and dragged the Dinner At Somizi’s star. So Somizi loves the young, broke and vulnerable boys😱😱😱 now thats paedophile vibez, I believe Mohale now🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/TICkt8L2lR — Versatile (@VersatileMan26) August 21, 2021 No, this doesn't sound right at all. Not at all. 🙃 https://t.co/2SQP8MZDE9 — State of Mind (@NonaZuri) August 22, 2021 This man is disgusting https://t.co/sMSSjGeNh2 — Andile Kuhlekwanele Nzimande (@AndileNzimande_) August 22, 2021 Why is your immediate response to someone telling you they were depressed to say "Damn where was I? I should've taken advantage of your depression."? Fucking wierd https://t.co/PQwxygxJsV — Sane the beader✨🍃 (@sane_mazawule) August 22, 2021 This is actually scary... waiting for someone to be depressed and 'vulnerable' so you can 'pounce'??😕 https://t.co/44B2pA6597 — LEG UP! (@thoughtiana__) August 22, 2021 Somizi made headlines earlier this month when his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung, accused him of abuse, in an interview he did with producers of the reality show “Living the Dream with Somizi”.

Mohale said Somizi tried to kill him with a kitchen knife and struck him off the road with his car when he tried to flee. The couple had been arguing about Mohale’s alleged cheating. Somizi addressed the allegations by saying that he would refer the matter to his lawyers and confirmed that he wanted to finalise his divorce.

He said that never had he thought that he would need to defend his honour as a result of someone he had loved deeply deliberately harming his reputation. “I have loved loudly and proudly and, as such, you all have experienced parts of our relationship by virtue of my reality show, our wedding special on TV and our social media platform. “Now, you are also audience to what has, sadly, become a break-up between two people laced by defamation,” Somizi said.

He denied physically or emotionally abusing Mohale. “Our relationship has had its ups and downs but I have never been physically or knowingly emotionally abusive towards my estranged husband. “I vehemently deny the allegations of criminal acts towards him and would like to clear my name of that defamation.