WATCH: Somizi Mhlongo heads back to dance studio after 2-year break

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has returned to his first love, dance. The star, who became a household name as a celebrated choreographer, has returned to it after taking a two-year break.

The star took to social media recently to announce his return. In a video he posted on Instagram, Somizi can be seen leading a group of dancers in a dance studio. "Day one of dance rehearsals after two years of taking a break from choreographing. It's good to be back," he wrote. See below:

The return to dance comes after the star vacated his judging seat on "Idols SA" and Metro FM. Somizi, along with his estranged husband Mohale Motaung, made headlines earlier this month after Mohale had accused the former "Idols SA" judge of abuse, in an interview Mohale apparently did with producers of the reality show, "Living the Dream with Somizi". Mohale told producers Somizi tried to kill him with a kitchen knife and struck him off the road with his car while he tried to flee.

The couple had been arguing about Mohale’s alleged cheating. Somizi denied physically or emotionally abusing Mohale. “Our relationship has had its ups and downs but I have never been physically or knowingly emotionally abusive towards my estranged husband.