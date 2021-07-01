WATCH: Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung fights a rat in his house

Most homeowners are used to finding insects in their houses. When you live in South Africa, cockroaches, house geckos and even bees might not be the only thing you find in your home.

You might come across a snake or a larger reptile. One thing you definitely do not want to find in your house is a rat. Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung got the shock of his life when he found a rat in his kitchen. This week, the star uploaded a video this week of a rat in his house and of him trying to get rid of it.

In the video, Somizi screams: “There’s a rat in my house and I have locked the door to the garage and I am scared of rats! Oh, my God, I am leaving this house!” While he continues to film the rat, the rat walks around his kitchen. “Hey rat, go away you devil”, shouts Somizi. The rat then runs under the fridge.

Watch the full video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi commented on Somizi’s video, saying: “Throw the whole house away.” Actor Atandwa Kani said: “The house belongs to the rat now… It’s time you come to terms with that. You now pay it the mortgage.”

Last week, the “Idols SA” judge addressed racism and classism in the LGBTQIA+ community. Somizi asked why Pride marches took place in the suburbs only. “I have always had an issue with Joburg Pride and Cape Town Pride because I find them not to be inclusive at all.

“From the outside, it looks inclusive because everybody is represented but deep down there isn’t inclusivity. “You look at the committees that run Pride, the locations that host the march are where it will be suitable for white queer people to be comfortable,” said Somizi. He said he had never heard of an inclusive Pride march that had taken place in “the hood”. He asked what was the point of having a march when it did not benefit most queer people.