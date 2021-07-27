WATCH: Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung imitates Babes Wodumo’s 'baby mama' shade

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is known for offering comedic relief to his followers. From the crazy things he does on “Idols SA”, where he is a judge, to hilarious videos he posts on social media.

Now the star has taken it a step further, by imitating a local celebrity who made headlines for all the wrong reasons last week. Babes Wodumo found herself at the top of the trends list, after a video of her shaming “baby mamas” went viral. It all started when Babes went Live on Facebook.

She told those tuning in that she doesn't want to be compared to women who have children and aren't married to their baby's fathers. “You see, this thing of crying about your baby daddy who left you – don't do that with me. “I got married then I had a child, so don't compare yourselves with me. Do not compare your baby daddies with me. This has nothing to do with me,” said Babes.

The “Ka Daz” hitmaker also questioned why people give birth at such a young age. “Your baby daddy made you pregnant then left you with the baby, I wonder why you gave birth at a very young age. So I don't want nothing to do with that,” she said. Babes gave birth to her son, nicknamed Sponge, with husband Mampintsha, in June this year.

Following that video, Somizi then imitated Babes. The star posted a video this past weekend of himself in a wig, standing in his bathroom, pretending to be drunk and repeating what Babes said. He also added pegs for nails and wore a beanie.