WATCH: Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is on a mission to ’destroy’ happy relationships
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is looking to add a new skill to his CV: “relationship destroyer“.
The star is on a mission to destroy happy relationships and he already has his first targets.
Somizi took to Instagram this week, where he posted two videos captioned: “Last night I made a promise to my friends who are in happy relationships that my aim is to destroy them....so my first candidate is @moshendiki ......I'm going for @phelobala.”.
In the first video, Somizi is pushing himself through a window to get to where Phelo Bala is sitting. He tries to fall on to Phelo’s lap and tries to get Phelo’s attention.
However, the “Idols SA” judge falls to the floor with those around him laughing.
“Don’t say I did try”, says Somizi.
Phelo’s husband, Moshe Ndiki, says “A for effort” while they continue laughing.
See videos below:
The status of Somizi and Mohale’s marriage has been questioned since their extravagant wedding in 2019.
Questions arose when the pair stopped posting pictures of each other on their social media platforms and Mohale stopped wearing his wedding ring.
Last month, a search by IOL Entertainment found that Somizi was not following his husband on either Instagram or Twitter.
Mohale last posted a picture of himself and Somizi in December.
In April, Somizi left social media users in shock when he revealed a pre-requisite for going on a date with him.
This, after a Twitter user asked the star if he wanted to go on a date.
Responding to the question, Somizi said: “6 months bank statement ... angisadlali.”
Clearly shocked by his response, many tweeps said they had not expected Somizi to reply at all.
Some found his response hilarious, while others asked why a married man was entertaining going on a date with someone else.