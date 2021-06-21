WATCH: Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is on a mission to ’destroy’ happy relationships

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is looking to add a new skill to his CV: “relationship destroyer“. The star is on a mission to destroy happy relationships and he already has his first targets.

Somizi took to Instagram this week, where he posted two videos captioned: “Last night I made a promise to my friends who are in happy relationships that my aim is to destroy them....so my first candidate is @moshendiki ......I'm going for @phelobala.”. In the first video, Somizi is pushing himself through a window to get to where Phelo Bala is sitting. He tries to fall on to Phelo’s lap and tries to get Phelo’s attention. However, the “Idols SA” judge falls to the floor with those around him laughing.

“Don’t say I did try”, says Somizi. Phelo’s husband, Moshe Ndiki, says “A for effort” while they continue laughing. See videos below:

Mohale last posted a picture of himself and Somizi in December. In April, Somizi left social media users in shock when he revealed a pre-requisite for going on a date with him. This, after a Twitter user asked the star if he wanted to go on a date.