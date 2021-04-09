WATCH: Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung lambastes those who rejoice over the pain of others

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung took to social media to encourage those who were going through a tough time and to remind people to be kind. In a nine-minute video he posted on Instagram, the star also lambasted those who rejoiced over the pain and suffering of others, saying it was demonic. The “Idols SA” judge started off the video by saying he felt the need to share a message. “A lot of people are going through the most and we handle things differently, some of us, like myself, keep on smiling through the fire because I’ve promised myself that I will never give the devil the satisfaction of dying with a broken heart. “Me smiling does not mean I am in denial of what I am going through, it means that I acknowledge of important a smile is,” he said.

Somizi said he was the type of friend who encouraged others in his life and reminded them that problems did not last forever.

He also spoke about how some people would celebrate someone else’s problems.

“When you rejoice over someone else’s problems or downfall, you are as good as a witch. That is evil, that is demonic.

“If you find joy in another person’s loss, you are evil. What does the downfall of someone else add to your life, does it make your fridge full?”

Somizi said that being sympathetic and empathetic to someone who was going through a rough time would draw blessings to you.

He went on to drop pearls of wisdom, which many of his followers agreed with.