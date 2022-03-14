WATCH: Somizi Mhlongo questions if Zola 7 really needs help

Local media personality Somizi Mhlongo says if Zola 7 wants help, he must “lay the foundation” for this by implementing certain changes in his life. Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Somizi shared nuggets of wisdom with Zola 7, encouraging him to dust himself off and start again.

Story continues below Advertisment

“I’ve known Zola for the longest time and I want to say to Zola…just because he has received help does not automatically mean he’s going to be helped. “The foundation of him being helped out of the situation starts with him,” said Somizi. He continued: “And my message to him is bhuti (brother) I hope you really need help and if you want help, act as such.”

The “Idols SA” star added that Zola needs to make serious lifestyle changes if he hopes to get back on his feet again. “There’s are a whole lot of things that you need to get rid of. There are a lot of people that you need to get rid of. There are a lot of habits that you need to get rid of. “There is a whole lot of mentality and thoughts that you need to get rid of for you to get back to where you belong.

Story continues below Advertisment

“And I know for a fact that Zola, you have what it takes to be again, the biggest superstar because what you have is not just talent, it is a gift from your ancestors and God. “You have what it takes to get back to where you were and rise like a phoenix. “But (it) is pointless to take you to the river and you don’t want to drink the water or force you to drink. I hope you really want to drink the water…because other than that it is a useless act. I pray for you and hope that you will be back because that’s where you belong at the top,” shared Somizi.

Story continues below Advertisment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) The star also applauded DJ Cleo and Shauwn Mkhize for reaching out to Zola and offering him much-needed support. Kwaito star, poet and television host Bonginkosi Dlamini, popularly known as Zola 7, grabbed the headlines when a recent video of him started making the rounds on social media.

Story continues below Advertisment

In the video, Zola, who publicly revealed that he has been living with epilepsy for over four years, is seen chatting and smoking. But what caught the attention of many South Africans was how frail Zola looked in the video that went viral. This resulted in concerned fans of the star suggesting that a crowdfunding campaign be initiated for the star, to help with medical and financial support. Zola openly accepted the kind gesture.

But when DJ Cleo and Mamkhize shared visuals of their recent interaction with Zola, many people on social media said they could have helped Zola privately but because they were chasing clout, they had to splash it all over social media. “You can never in with South Africans…you help you’re doomed, you don’t help, you’re doomed, you do it in private, you’re doomed, you do it public, you’re doomed. What do you guys want?” asked Somizi. Meanwhile, MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation in the Gauteng, Mbali Hlophe shared on social media that her department will be assisting Zola with financial support.

Hlophe also indicated that the images of Zola that are circulating on social media were taken two years ago when the muso was “very ill”. “Like anybody who hasn't been working for some time obviously, he has some issues that he is dealing with, but we certainly don't think it's as severe as what is presented.” WATCH: MEC Mbali Hlophe's feedback on her visit to legendary Bonginkosi Dlamini. #Zola7 pic.twitter.com/6wpWmoRU9I — Gauteng Dept. of Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation (@GautengSACR) March 12, 2022 In a recent press statement issued by Hlophe, the department is set to offer Zola “a three-phase intervention plan that will not only focus on his well-being (health) but also ensure a functional structure that is resourceful and sustainable”.