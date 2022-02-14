WATCH: Somizi Mhlongo receives Valentine’s Day gifts from his ‘bae’

It’s Valentine’s Day, which means love is in the air and many people will receive special gifts today. Chances are, social media will be buzzing with posts related to the day .

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo took to social media on Monday morning to show off the gifts he received from his ‘bae’. In the video he posted on Instagram, the star shows off Louis Vuitton and Gucci shopping bags. “Guys, I woke up with so many gifts from my baby. Oh, baby, thank you so much. Uou didn't have to, my love. What a beautiful Valentine’s! It’s going to be beautiful. Thank you, baby”, he said in the video.

He said he would like to show everyone his ‘bae’ but he was scared to do so. Seconds later, he turned the camera on himself and said: “Well, I don’t have any baby, I surprised myself. Anyway, I thought I should do this guys because you know Valentine’s belongs to Lerato Kganyago. “Let's do ours first because the girl is coming for us. I wonder where she is going to this time because she started with 30 000 roses and then she went to FNB stadium.

“This year I have a feeling she is going to Alexander,” he said. Watch the full video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) While the former “Idols SA” judge has been mum about who he is dating following his public divorce from Mohale Motaung, he made headlines when he was seen out with a man.

Somizi was left irate after a club-goer recorded him and another man getting cosy at groove. This past December, rumours of a new love interest for the star started when he was seen in Cape Town, allegedly with Lindile Mbadu. In a video released in January, the pair are seen together at Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Pretoria.