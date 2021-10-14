EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Instagram
WATCH: Somizi Mhlongo says ‘Ocsober’ is hard

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has praised those who do not drink alcohol and says that staying away from it is hard.

Somizi, who is known for having a penchant for champagne, said that he decided to take part in Ocsober.

Ocsober is a month during which South Africans are asked to quit drinking as part of a campaign to raise awareness about alcohol abuse.

The idea is simple – stay sober in October and donate what you would have spent on booze to charity.

Taking to Instagram, Somizi said that he was on day nine and struggling.

“So I am on day nine of Ocsober. I decided to go sober for the month of October, wish me luck, it is hard. Yesterday I went out, no it’s hard. I had one Redbull, I had Coke, I had passionfruit, wow, the sugar,” he said.

He praised people who didn’t drink.

“People who don’t drink are capable of a lot but anyway wish me luck.”

Last month, Somizi returned to his first love – dance.

The star, who became a household name as a celebrated choreographer, has returned to it after taking a two-year break.

The star took to social media recently to announce his return. In a video he posted on Instagram, Somizi can be seen leading a group of dancers in a dance studio.

"Day one of dance rehearsals after two years of taking a break from choreographing. It's good to be back," he wrote.

In a video he posted last week, he is seen choreographing a group of dancers to Beyoncé’s hit single “Run the World (Girls)”.

