WATCH: Somizi Mhlongo’s daughter becomes the first graduate in his family

Most parents dream of seeing their children graduate. To them, it’s a pat on the back for having done a great job as parents.

When I graduated in 2017, my father cried tears of joy because I was his first child to ever graduate from University. He was 63, and it was his first time attending a graduation ceremony. And I must say, I’m glad that I made him proud because growing up, I was a rebel. The past week was a big one for media personality Somizi Mhlongo, as he witnessed his one and only daughter Bahumi Mhlongo graduate.

The proud father took to Instagram to announce to his 4.5 million followers that his daughter was now a graduate in filmmaking. “There was a time I thought I’d never live to see this day. So proud of her...the first to ever graduate in our family.Congrats, baby girl,” said Mhlongo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) He jokingly added that now that Bahumi has graduated, she must pay him all the money he spent on her school fees, which was around R2 million plus.

Speaking of spending money, Somizi checked in at the luxurious Palace Of The Lost City this past weekend. Knowing him and his good taste for the soft life, booking an ordinary room was not an option. He chose the King Suite which starts from R38 936 per room per night.

