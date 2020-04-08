WATCH: Somizi sanitises his whole body while shopping

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email



This week the star showed us one more time why we enjoy his exaggerated personality when he posted a video of himself not just shopping but sanitising his body too.

In what could be an attempt to make sure his followers continue good hygiene when out shopping for essentials, Somizi said, "so I am at Woolies and I just bought myself stuff, you know, essentials like toilet paper and stuff like that". We all know that Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is over the top and lets be honest, nobody does being over the top better than he does.





He then went on to say that is was important to sanitise. In the video he takes a bottle of hand sanitiser and after rubbing some in his hands, he then rubs the sanitizer on his arms, his chest and even his stomach.





Although he is wearing a pair of gym sweats, he then goes on to rub sanitizer onto his thighs, his private parts and even his buttocks.





"And let's sanitise this phone", he says before pouring the liquor over his phone. Although the video continues, the sound does change.





While recording the video, Somizi hands the bottle of sanitiser back to the cashier but not before asking her if she has been sanitising as well.





Watch the full video below:









Celebrities like Duma Ntando commented on the video with businesswoman Basetsa Khumalo going as far as implying that Somizi's comedic side was why they are good friends.