WATCH: Somizi says he is worried about the sale of alcohol

Following the news that alcohol will be sold for home consumption during level 3 of the country's lockdown, media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has expressed his concerns.

"I thought that when they finally lift the ban I was going to be excited and today I woke up feeling really worried. Like I am really worried and I am sure I'm not the only person who is feeling this way. It's really scary", he said in the video on Instagram.

He went on to say that the government needed to specify how people would get access to alcohol.

"If we are going to buy alcohol like we buy food and stuff (in stores), that is worrying for me. One of the reasons why I am worried is because I am worried about people who will now prioritise alcohol versus everything else, their food, bread on the table and their health.

"I am worried about crowds going to buy alcohol with the fear that the ban might be brought back again", he added.