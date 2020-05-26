WATCH: Somizi says he is worried about the sale of alcohol
Following the news that alcohol will be sold for home consumption during level 3 of the country's lockdown, media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has expressed his concerns.
"I thought that when they finally lift the ban I was going to be excited and today I woke up feeling really worried. Like I am really worried and I am sure I'm not the only person who is feeling this way. It's really scary", he said in the video on Instagram.
He went on to say that the government needed to specify how people would get access to alcohol.
"If we are going to buy alcohol like we buy food and stuff (in stores), that is worrying for me. One of the reasons why I am worried is because I am worried about people who will now prioritise alcohol versus everything else, their food, bread on the table and their health.
"I am worried about crowds going to buy alcohol with the fear that the ban might be brought back again", he added.
The "Idols SA" judge and radio personality said that he felt the people who would suffer the most were those at the lower end of the economy and that the upper class would be fine.
"I am in the upper-class rank and it would be selfish of me to not speak the truth because I have family members who are in the lower class. They live in the townships, they live in numbers, some of them abuse alcohol and some of them are not working but because they have deprived for so long they are going to prioritise alcohol and also open to the possibilities of getting infected".
Watch the full video below: