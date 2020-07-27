WATCH: Somizi schools Rebecca Malope on the 'Church of Taboo'

It was the most entertaining episode of the series yet bazalwane and if social media is anything to go by, fans want Dr Rebecca Malope to stop by at “Dinner At Somizi’s” again.

The latest episode saw Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung welcome the legendary gospel singer into his home where they cooked a seafood ciabatta kota and kept viewers entertained with their banter.

From Somizi telling Rebecca that fish sticks were crayons to Rebecca speaking about her love for spicy food, it was all fun and games, especially when Somizi told Rebecca that Taboo night club in Sandton was a church.

The duo discussed discipline, parenting styles, Rebecca’s love for music and the plans she had once she retired.

When Somizi asked the award-winning singer who she would like to collaborate with in the future, she said Ntokozo Mbambo and joked that she might need to go for vocal training for 5 years to sing with Ntokozo who she called a powerhouse.