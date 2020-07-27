WATCH: Somizi schools Rebecca Malope on the 'Church of Taboo'
It was the most entertaining episode of the series yet bazalwane and if social media is anything to go by, fans want Dr Rebecca Malope to stop by at “Dinner At Somizi’s” again.
The latest episode saw Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung welcome the legendary gospel singer into his home where they cooked a seafood ciabatta kota and kept viewers entertained with their banter.
From Somizi telling Rebecca that fish sticks were crayons to Rebecca speaking about her love for spicy food, it was all fun and games, especially when Somizi told Rebecca that Taboo night club in Sandton was a church.
The duo discussed discipline, parenting styles, Rebecca’s love for music and the plans she had once she retired.
When Somizi asked the award-winning singer who she would like to collaborate with in the future, she said Ntokozo Mbambo and joked that she might need to go for vocal training for 5 years to sing with Ntokozo who she called a powerhouse.
“When we sing together the heavens will open”, said Rebecca.
“Its as if I am at Taboo”, responded Somizi.
With a fast hallelujah and then confusion, Rebecca asked what Taboo was.
“What is Taboo bazalwane? Don’t make me mention something I don’t know. What is Taboo?”, she said.
After Somizi tells her it is a church in Sandton the star probes further wanting more information about it.
The “Idols SA” judge goes on to tell the singer that the pastor’s wife is Babalwa Mneno and that they have branches around the country. He also tells her that the only problem with this ‘church’ is the expensive champagne.
Watch the video below: