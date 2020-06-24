WATCH: Somizi spills the tea on ‘industry friends’ who refuse to appear on new show

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is finally shooting his new television show. The “Living The Dream With Somizi” star recently announced that he will be launching two shows on YouTube, one of them being a cooking show. Although Somizi is still keeping things under wraps, on Sunday he revealed his first guests. Actress and TV host, Pearl Thusi and her bestie queen of the decks, DJ Zinhle. However on Tuesday the star took to his Instagram page to spill the tea on “ industry friends” who refused to be part of his new show. In the video clip shared on his Instagram account, the flamboyant star is seen sitting in his car as he starts giving the masses important lessons about “self-entitlement.”

He said: "I’m working on a show and a show needs guests, so I called my people, friends in the industry that I gel with, that I vibe with...friends that I feel that I’ve been there for you, you’ve been there for me at some point."

He revealed that he invited some of his industry friends to be part of his show and some refused.

“Some declined, without even an explanation... I found myself thinking ‘I have done this and that for you, you owe me this and that...’” he said.

Then the "Idols SA" judge said he then had what Oprah refers to as an "Aha! moment".

“I was like Somizi stop it, you’re being ridiculous no one owes me shit. This self-entitlement, self absorbency...should stop!”

He continued: “Nobody owes anybody sh*t, you are on your own. If somebody decides to support you, big ups, if you decide to be there for somebody...don’t it because you expect them to return the favour."

