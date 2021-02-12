WATCH: Somizi tells Anele his marriage is facing the one year challenge

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has spoken candidly about his marriage and hitting the one year challenge mark. The star was a guest on Anele Mdoda’s “Anele and the Club on 947” radio show where they discussed various topics, including his marriage to Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo. The “Idols SA” judge, who has publicly spoken about the challenges of marriage before, said he and Mohale experienced bad and good patches in their relationship. “It’s exactly as any other relationship, it’s got its ups and its downs and at the moment we are facing that one year challenge of a marriage, we are facing that and I am not ashamed of that.” What Somizi had to say about his marriage. pic.twitter.com/vQ7omhweXP — YourFavoriteSister (@Gaone_M) February 10, 2021 The star explained he accepted his shortcomings.

“There’s one thing about me that I pride myself in. I am okay with all my flaws and everything else and I will give you an example.

“There is a picture of when I was sick and people like digging it and the other day this lady on Twitter said it can’t be me and I replied to her and said yes, it is me and I am so proud of this picture.”

The “Dinner At Somizi’s” star said while people expected him to be hurt by the picture being spread on social media, it showed he was a fighter because of where he is today.

“People wrote me off but I am a winner, I am a fighter, the same applies to my marriage. If it fails, I would have actually succeeded in not staying in an unhappy place”.