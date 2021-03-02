WATCH: Somizi throws shade at 'RHOJ' star Christall Kay & Zahara’s singing

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung certainly has a funny bone and he was not afraid to showcase it this weekend. The “Idols SA” star took to Instagram to express how an impromptu performance by award-winning singer Zahara and “Real Housewives of Johannesburg” star Christall Kay moved him. In the words of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, Porsha Williams, it was all fun shade from the “Dinner At Somizi’s” star. In the video, Zahara and Christall are singing “Knockin' on Heaven's Door” by Guns N’ Roses. While Somizi said he loved the duet between the two, he was also very clear with the shade he threw at the duo, saying their performance could be found on “Spookyfy”, a play on Spotify.

“SA GOT TAbuLENT. This performance moved me......its the most emotional song I've ever heard......the harmonies are to die for.....literally......Cristall lived up to her name.....her voice is crystal clear.......and kudos to Zahara for being such a pro and blending in with crystal......I smell a Grammy here.......song available on eye tunes and spookyfy.....happy Sunday”, he wrote in the caption.

Singer Kelly Khumalo, Lerato Kganyago, DJ Zinhle, Enhle Mbali and others all commented on the post.

“Heavens Door ain’t opening for you after this post my Dear Friend”, said Lerato, while Zinhle said: “Not Spookyfy”.

Enhle commented saying: “Ayi, kahle wena…”

Pearl Modiadie said that Cristall and Zahara “deserve a ‘Wooooooo shem”.

While Christall is known for her outlandish behaviour on the “Real Housewives of Johannesburg”, she has released a number of singles and music videos.

Some of her singles include “Wonder” and “Set Apart”.