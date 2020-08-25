WATCH: Somizi’s lockdown weight gain leaves him shook

Although some people maintained their weight with virtual or at home exercises, many gained a significant amount of weight, too, during the lockdown period. Who can blame them though, with movements restricted and so little to do, it’s no wonder many South Africans have added a few kilos. Radio and television host Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is one such individual who went back to gym on Monday after President Rampahosa gave fitness centres the green light to operate again after five months of closure. In a video clip posted on his Instagram account, the “Idols SA” judge is walking inside the gym and as soon as he jumped on the scale, his elation was short-lived. “This is the first time, I’m walking to the gym for the first time since March, now I want to see how much I weigh.

“The last time I checked my weight, I was between 60kg and 62kg, anything above that is a disaster.”

After discovering his new weight, which is now over 10 kg than his previous weight, the star is heard saying “Hay, senzeni na? (what have we done…)”

“This is not muscle it’s fat, noooo” cried Somizi.

Somgaga got his friends, including Lorcia Cooper Kumalo, laughing their pants off because of his weight gain episode, while others encouraged him to keep going.

While gyms are permitted to operate under strict lockdown regulations, many people are still hesitant to go out and exercise at these health facilities.

The World Health Organization (WHO), however, recommends that adults should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week.

So you can walk, jog, swim, take the stairs or cycle or any sport for at least 30 minutes per day, to keep mentally and physically fit.