Shortly after making an announcement on Metro FM's Morning Flava breakfast show on Friday that they will be having their third wedding in Italy, Mohale Motaung surprised his husband Somizi Mhlongo with a live concert.
In a video posted on Instagram, Mohale is seen walking behind Somizi in a parking lot. As soon as Somizi approaches the couple’s luxury SUV, Mohale is heard saying “Happy Valentine’s Day babe.”
Sharing the video on his IG, captioning it:"Valentines surprise for Hubby. Thank you @beritaafrosoul for helping surprise bae with his own “car concert”. You were really amazing!""
Somgaga started screaming as soon as he reaches for the door and discovers his big surprise - the one and only queen of soul - guitarist Berita. Seated in the back seat of the couple's car, with her guitar, the multi-award-winning singer and songwriter started singing: “Baby ncela ikiss...izangik’phuze…" Loosely translated "baby let me kiss you."
Somzi could not contain his excitement as he started screaming and immediately switched to his humorous self. He said: "Mohale, wena nah, uimprovile (you’ve improved) maan..haaa shem." And he gives his hubby a peck on the lips.