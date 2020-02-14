WATCH: Somizi's Valentine's Day surprise will melt your heart









Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung. Picture: Instagram Shortly after making an announcement on Metro FM's Morning Flava breakfast show on Friday that they will be having their third wedding in Italy, Mohale Motaung surprised his husband Somizi Mhlongo with a live concert. In a video posted on Instagram, Mohale is seen walking behind Somizi in a parking lot. As soon as Somizi approaches the couple’s luxury SUV, Mohale is heard saying “Happy Valentine’s Day babe.” Sharing the video on his IG, captioning it:"Valentines surprise for Hubby. Thank you @beritaafrosoul for helping surprise bae with his own “car concert”. You were really amazing!"" Somgaga started screaming as soon as he reaches for the door and discovers his big surprise - the one and only queen of soul - guitarist Berita. Seated in the back seat of the couple's car, with her guitar, the multi-award-winning singer and songwriter started singing: “Baby ncela ikiss...izangik’phuze…" Loosely translated "baby let me kiss you." Somzi could not contain his excitement as he started screaming and immediately switched to his humorous self. He said: "Mohale, wena nah, uimprovile (you’ve improved) maan..haaa shem." And he gives his hubby a peck on the lips.

Addressing Somgaga, the singer apologised for not attending the couple's white wedding extravaganza which took place a few weeks ago.

"I know I couldn't make it to the wedding but I just wanted to say 'Happy Valentine's as a married couple," saif Berita as she continues to serenade the newlyweds.

Industry friends and family congratulated Mohale on pulling the cutest surprise for his hubby.

"We need a how to throw a surprise 101 by mohale - you keep outdoing yourself,"commented Lorna Maseka.

"Uhhhhm photo cred sis 🤷🏾‍♂️🤣🤣🤣🤣😍♥️ Happy Valaza lovers," added Moshe Ndiki.

"We LOVE @mohale_77!! Too gorgeous!! ♥️♥️♥️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍," wrote Zandi Nhlapo.

Reposting the video on her IG account, Berita shared: "This makes me soooooo happy ❤️ This is the reason why I make music and the reason I made my upcoming album Songs in The Key of Love. @somizi and @mohale_77 thank you for sharing your love for each other with us. happy Valentines Day".

Speaking to IOL recently, Berita shared that each song is on the album "The Key of Love," is a "token of love and endearment." In February, her new album “Jikizinto” officially goes on pre-order sales.

Last Friday, Berita dropped the first single Jikizinto, a love song about a lover who is rejoicing upon the return of a long lost lover who may have been miles away due to challenging circumstances. The song then celebrates their nostalgic reunion.

There is also a song called “Ndakurandza” a love song which Berita sings sweetly in Xitsonga serenading and proclaiming eternal love.