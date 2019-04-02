Sophie Lichaba. Picture: Twitter

Sophie Lichaba has revealed she was a victim of sexual misconduct when she was just eight years old. Lichaba, who recently made her massive comeback on the small screen as a talk show host following a four-year hiatus, detailed the traumatic experience during the weekly lifestyle show Hashtags.

In the recent episode of the show, which she co-hosts with Jarred Doyle, Mantsoe Pout and Francois Louw, Lichaba is heard talking about the sexual encounter as a child.

"I was chilling in the TV room because remember we were in a foreign country, a foreign place. Then a 'relative', my relative’s husband comes onto the couch and kisses me on the lips and puts his tongue in my mouth.

"You must understand that I grew up remembering this, you need to understand that as a child, you can’t forget such a thing. I was eight," she explained.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video





Meanwhile, Lichaba is embracing the challenge of being a talk show host after being an actress for more than two decades.

“It’s something new, it’s exciting, it’s different and I’m looking forward to the new challenge,” the star told IOL previously.

Catch "Hashtags" on eExtra Channel 105 on Openview and 195 on DStv, Saturdays at 4pm, with repeats on Sundays at 10:45am and Mondays at 8:30am.



