WATCH: Sophie Ndaba gets emotional over how her son Ocean L saved her

The relationship between a parent and their child is one of those precious life things, many would agree that it’s an unbreakable bond. Actress, TV producer and businesswoman Sophie Ndaba has that with her three children, with them each being hardcore support pillars in her life.

Ndaba has faced numerous challenges over the years, including death hoaxes, depression, failed marriages, cyber-bullying and body shaming. She’s launched a platform for women to connect and empower each other She’s A Wonder (SAW). Ndaba has now reclaimed her power and has been out and about telling her story on public platforms.

During her interview on Metro FM’s breakfast show, Best Mornings with DJ Sabby, she got emotional as she opened up about how her children saved her life. “Guys listen to your children, love your children, they’re so precious. My kids saved my life. Rudo, Lwandle, Shallon. “Besides God, Lwandle, Ocean L was the one who was with me in my midnight hours, if that child could bath me he would bath me,” said a teary-eyed Ndaba.