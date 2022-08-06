WATCH: Sorisha Naidoo warns of fake ‘RHOD’ Facebook and TikTok accounts

Businesswoman and “The Real Housewives of Durban” star Sorisha Naidoo has warned social media users to beware of scams run by fraudsters. In a video posted on Instagram, Naidoo shared a video warning the public that none of the “Real Housewives of Durban” castmates - Nonku Williams, Annie Mthembu, LaConco, Mabusi Seme, Londie London and Jojo Robinson - have Facebook or TikTok accounts encouraging investments.

“...we don’t have any pages that would encourage you to invest in anything, be it Bitcoin currency, anything. So please be careful and don't be scammed,” urged Naidoo in the video. Robinson commented on the post that while she does have a real TikTok account, it is not for swindling the public. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sorisha Naidoo (@sorishanaidoo) “...yes I have a real tik tok but none of us would ever want anyone's money with this forever rubbish.. it's so frustrating…,” commented Robinson.

Social media has become a playground for fraudsters who often impersonate the identities of celebrities to scam their victims. Forex and bitcoin trader bots are also working overtime filtrating comment sections of those with a high following. Author and media personality Carol Ofori in her comment, remarked: “The scams are on high! It’s crazy,” she wrote. Naidoo is not the only Mzansi personality who have found themselves having to warn the public against imposters on social media.

