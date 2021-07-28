WATCH: Steve Harvey flirts with Devi Sankaree Govender while on her show

There is no denying that US comedian Steve Harvey loves South Africa. The star has made that abundantly clear, but it turns out he might also love South African women, not that we blame him. The Family Feud presenter seems to have taken a liking to local journalist and television presenter Devi Govender. In a behind-the-scenes video of The Devi Show, the funny man can be seen jokingly flirting with Devi.

The video was shared on Instagram this week and is from an interview the pair had in May when Steve was in the country to film a new season of Family Feud. In the video, Devi is seen telling Steve that his eyes are straying way from her direction. “If I keep looking at you, I’m going to say something else,” Steve can be heard saying.

“Say it!” replied Devi. “You kind of fine so be careful. I’m a new Christian, I ain’t locked in all the way. I’m trying to go to heaven but I’m on shaky ground,” Steve joked. “So, guys Steve Harvey is flirting with me! I’m just saying that,” gushed Devi.

Steve then said: “Yeah you can feel that”. In the video caption, Devi said the flirting was a “joke” because people are too afraid to get “fresh” with her. “It's an inside joke that people are too afraid to get 'fresh' with me. Steve was the only brave man EVER!” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devi Sankaree Govender (@devi_hq) Earlier this year, Steve revealed he would love to buy a house in South Africa after falling in love with the country thanks to many extended stays he has had while filming Family Feud. However, he said the constant loadshedding might be the reason he doesn’t. “Dear Eskom, I’d love to purchase a house here but I would like to be able to walk in and have the lights on,” said Steve.