WATCH: Stogie T and Nota Baloyi’s brawl caught on camera

Local rapper Stogie T and hip hop funid Nota Baloyi’s brawl was caught on camera after both men shared their version of how things transpired. In case you missed it, the MTV Base Africa’s “SA’s Hottest MCs” panellist shared that he walked up to the “By Any Means” rapper at an event because apparently someone told him Stogie had been looking for him.

Nota then claimed Stogie swung at him first, and that was how the fight started. He also made allegations that Stogie punched a woman two weeks earlier. Taking to his Instagram feed, Nota added: “Yes, it's true, Stogie T thought he could rumble with me… I put him down fast and pinned him to the ground, and I thought about breaking his nose, but on second thought, I thought it was good. “Enough to have him enjoy the rest of the party with a ripped shirt. Why would you swing on me while I'm wearing my platinum edition FUBU x ALI?”

Responding to Nota’s comments, the “Broke People” rapper shared a statement on his Instagram page. Part of it read: ”Yesterday, at an event touted as bringing hip hop together for the love of the culture, I was minding my own business when Nota encroached my section. “I interpreted this as a provocation and gestured for him to leave and an unfortunate fracas ensued.”