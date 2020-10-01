WATCH: Sway praises Mzansi’s KNO for his new single 'Cape of Good Hope'

Getting a shoutout from a huge star is an achievement for any up and coming artist, but getting a shoutout from an icon is a different ball game. This week South African rapper KNO, received a coveted shout out from Sway Calloway, one of the most influential voices in the American hip hop industry. Sway surprised KNO with a message during a live broadcast of “Afternoon Express” this week. “KNO I’m excited about this new single Cape of Good Hope,” said Sway. “I know what you’re talking about is something that we’re all experiencing on this planet.

“Social exclusion, faced by people of colour - in this case, South Africa’s Coloured community.

“I'm interested to see how people react to it, what they learn from it. You used the hashtag #LouderTogether - I'm interested to see how this song affects the world. KNO, I believe in you man!”

The radio personality has played an instrumental role in the development and break-through of new talent and hosts “Sway’s Universe” on YouTube.

“Getting a message from Sway is unbelievable! I rapped about it, and now it’s come true!!”, said KNO.

KNO’s new single landed on the number one spot on the Good Hope FM charts. The politically-charged single also received praise from DJ Fresh during KNO’s recent interview on 947.

KNO’s journey from street rapper to record deal has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Born on the edge of poverty in one of the most crime-ridden areas of Cape Town in Kraaifontein, he was still at school when he joined his first gang.

By his mid-teens, he found himself in a juvenile detention centre.

In his music KNO addresses the effects of poverty in communities torn apart by gang culture, just like the ones he grew up in.