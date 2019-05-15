Ashur Petersen. Photograph; Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Ashur Petersen and his sister Jawaahier took sibling rivalry to the next level over the weekend as they tried to impress their mom on Mother’s Day. A video of Ashur and their mom, songbird Madeegha Anders, has won the hearts of thousands of people on social media.

Ashur, 26, and Madeegha, 55, from Cape Town, spent Mother’s Day together at their Lansdowne home and decided to record a duet, singing Labrinth’s hit "Jealous".

Their video was uploaded to Instagram and within hours received over 6 000 views, and garnered over 94 000 on Facebook.

Ashur says it all started on Friday when Jawaahier and Madeegha featured in a Daily Voice Mother’s Day special.

He says Jawaahier, a budding actress, didn’t tell anyone about it and his mom was in tears.

Speaking of the duet, he says: “We have performed this song together before at live at shows.

“I didn’t know the video would get so much attention because I solely did it for my mother, but I’m glad it could spread cheer. I’m happy that my music could touch hearts. I never got to do this with my father.”

Madeegha says she was also surprised by the reaction on social media.

“I am still shocked and amazed, Ashur showed me the number of likes, shares and views.”

She says her son is a lot like his late father, Taliep Petersen.

“He has the coaching mannerisms and tells me how to sing and how not to forget the words and I have to remind him I’ve been singing for years,” she laughs.

Catch Ashur during the first live show of "The Voice SA" on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) on Sunday where he will doing battle against three other contestants to continue his journey in the singing competition.

