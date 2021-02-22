WATCH: Thando Thabethe buys her mama a house

Thando Thabethe’s hard work and sacrifices have paid off. The multi-talented actress and radio DJ excitedly took to social media to let everyone know that she bought her mother the ultimate gift. The “Love Lives Here” star purchased the “love of her life” an amazing new house in a gated estate and shared a detailed video for everyone to see. In the caption she wrote: “The best thing I ever did!!!! I bought my mama a whole entire house!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) Thabethe’s industry friends like rapper Boity, actress Nomzamo Mbatha and businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo among others sent their well wishes to Thabethe and her mom.

“Congratulations mama!!! You did the damn things!!!!!” said Boity.

While Mbatha said: “May your blessings reign! This is so beautiful Thando, a deep act of gratitude”.

And Kumalo said: “My darling … may the blessings of the Lord continue to abide and abound in your life. Kuwenziwa kanje Sisi. ❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍”.

The video garnered closed to 70 000 likes in just a few hours, with hundreds of comments.

In another post, Thabethe posted a throwback picture of her mother and her in their younger days.

“LOML😍🙏🏾 … a simple true love 🥰”, she wrote in the caption.

On the work-front Thabethe just wrapped up shooting for a new series titled “Reyka”, releasing on M-Net later this year.

She stars alongside Kim Engelbrecht and plays the character Detective Nandi Cele.

“Reyka” follows a flawed but brilliant criminal profiler, Reyka Gama.

Haunted by her past, she investigates a string of brutal murders committed by a serial killer in the sugar cane fields of KwaZulu-Natal.