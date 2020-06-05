WATCH: 'The Funny Chef’ solves the 'salt and vinegar’ mystery

Brown vinegar and salt started grabbing social media headlines on Tuesday after several Twitter users claimed that the combo can make people experience mystical events or enter the spiritual realm. Following the heated debate on Twitter about the truth behind the "salt and vinegar" mystery, folks including local comedian Lebogang Tlokana (aka The Funny Chef) decided to see if there was any truth to the suggestion. She took on the challenge under #BrownVinegarAndSaltTestimony. Taking to her social media pages on Thursday, the teary-eyed comic explained what she saw after following the instructions. According to tweeps, if you want to see your enemies, you need to take brown vinegar and salt and put in under your bed and all shall be revealed.

She said: ”So just like most of you, I came across this “salt and vinegar” thread on social media, So I thought oh well let me give this a shot, so last night I plucked up the courage and decided to try this because I also wanted to see who is bewitching me.

“I prayed, then took vinegar and salt and as instructed put the items underneath my bed. Wait for it...at 3 am, I woke up, went to the kitchen and boy I saw five zombies. They took that salt and vinegar threw them on the chips (french fries) and started eating.

"I then ask them nicely to share the chips with me, the bloody tokoloshe's refused. I was so mad, I even forgot to ask who sent them," she added.

So I tried the Salt And Vinegar thing .



(Not in English, was in such a rush to explain what happened) pic.twitter.com/aFzO5f9Jhb — Lebogang Tlokana (@Thefunnychef) June 4, 2020

