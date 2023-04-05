WATCH: ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ star Annie Mthembu addresses the ‘lies being created’ about her marriage

“The Real Housewives of Durban” star Annie Mthembu, the latest guest on podcast “Engineer Your Life with Lungelo KM” did not hold back the tea. During a tell-all interview, Mthembu spoke about her relationship with husband Kgolo Mthembu amid cheating rumours on his part, which she refuted.

“I was still working for Kgolo as his assistant and he would regularly catch me crying and comfort me. He witnessed it all and saw how badly my partner at the time was treating me. “During those years of abuse I lost who I am and would question everything about myself.” Mthembu spoke of the character assassination that she was suffering at the hands of a cast member, which went to the extent of lies being created about her marriage, finances and livelihood.

“There are evil, toxic, dangerous people who clearly have a personal agenda against - in fact who are out to destroy me. “At some point I told production that I didn’t feel safe because they were meant to make sure that they bring people who won’t put us in danger on the show.” She doesn’t mention any names but Mthembu does know that a cast member was doing too much this season.

During this season, Mthembu has clashed with the new friend of the cast, Sane, who had plenty to say about her and her relationship with her husband. Mthembu also acknowledged how she had handled her relationship with Nonkanyiso 'LaConco’ Conco, who did not return in season three. “I don’t want to feel uncomfortable and I wanted to know a little bit about someone to get to that level of feeling comfortable.”