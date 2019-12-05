ThickLeeyonce. Picture: Instagram

Social media influencer and model ThickLeeyonce posted a video of her walking in hospital following a near-fatal car accident last week. 

This comes after the body positive activist shared that she was still in ICU and she was hospitalised following a car accident involving her and her sibling. 

In the video, ThickLeeyonce is seen taking steps with her drip and oxygen mask in hand while her mother is heard saying: "My baby is walking, God is good. You must say all the time".

The caption of the post reads: "My doctors are calling it a miracle, most people who have accidents like mine barely make it out alive, and if they do then their injuries take months/years to heal.

"I’m happy to let you all know that my 7 hour long operation was a success yesterday, so thank you all for your prayers. 

"I AM WALKING AGAIN God is so good. I’ll be leaving ICU and going to a normal ward, I’ll soon be able to pee in the bathroom again (but obviously with the help of my nurses). And before I know it, I’ll be home. 

"My God is a living God. I cannot believe any of this. He truly is so kind to me. I’m still in a lot of pain, I still scream and cry when I have to sit or get up or when someone touches my upper body but I am strong and I am a fighter. I SURVIVED THE WORST AND NOW I FEAR NOTHING!!!""

