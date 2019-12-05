ThickLeeyonce. Picture: Instagram

Social media influencer and model ThickLeeyonce posted a video of her walking in hospital following a near-fatal car accident last week. This comes after the body positive activist shared that she was still in ICU and she was hospitalised following a car accident involving her and her sibling.

In the video, ThickLeeyonce is seen taking steps with her drip and oxygen mask in hand while her mother is heard saying: "My baby is walking, God is good. You must say all the time".

The caption of the post reads: "My doctors are calling it a miracle, most people who have accidents like mine barely make it out alive, and if they do then their injuries take months/years to heal.

"I’m happy to let you all know that my 7 hour long operation was a success yesterday, so thank you all for your prayers.