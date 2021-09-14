WATCH: Things get tense as Thando Thabethe asks AKA about Anele Tembe

It was a tense moment, maybe even awkward, that saw rapper AKA and media personality Thando Thabethe trend on Monday. During a live interview, things took a left turn when Thando asked AKA questions regarding the death of his late fiancée Anele “Nellie” Tembe, who died earlier this year.

It all happened on Thabooty's 947 show when she had AKA and musician Costa Titch as guests. The duo were on the radio station doing press interviews for their joint album “You’re Welcome” which they released last week. Thando asked the rapper to address “the elephant in the room”, referring to developments surrounding Nellie’s case and any information AKA may have about it.

“We have to speak about the elephant in the room. You had a sit down with one of our own, Thembekile Mrototo, and a lot of people felt like you said nothing in the interview,” she said. The “Don’t Forget To Pray” hitmaker’s body language immediately changed as he got defensive. AKA replied, “So?”, before telling Thando he did not want to talk about it.

“Do you feel a need to say anything about the incident?” asked Thando, to which AKA responded by telling her that it is not an incident to him, but his reality. “You wanna call it an incident. This is my life, bro. To you it's an incident,” he said. Thando continued to question him, hoping for a substantial response.

“Speak to us about the experience,” said Thando, but AKA said he did not want to. “Is it something you are never going to answer?” asked Thando. AKA replied: “It's none of your business. It's nobody's business but my own. It is something I am living with in my life. It's none of your business.”

At the end of the interview, Thando gave AKA the middle finger before high-fiving it out and laughing it off. Thando and AKA on @947 👀



… this was awkward.



Thoughts ? pic.twitter.com/OddLw8n00M — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) September 13, 2021 Anele died earlier this year after she apparently fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town on April 11. In July, three months after Anele’s death, the National Prosecuting Authority referred the docket back to the police for further investigation.