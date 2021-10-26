WATCH: Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa gig together

While DJ Maphorisa and actress turned DJ Thuli Phongolo have refuted dating rumours, the duo seems to enjoy DJ-ing together. As the festive season fast approaches, gigging schedules of entertainers across the country are starting to become fuller.

On Thursday, the “Abalele” hitmaker and former “Generations: The Legacy” star were playing at Jojo Rooftop Lounge in Maboneng, Johannesburg. Going on Instagram Live, Thuli showed fans how the new duo work together as they entertained the crowd with amapiano grooves. Earlier this month, social media users started speculating whether the duo was a couple after a video of them dancing went viral.

In the video, Thuli is seen dancing up against Maphorisa and at one point, turns around and rubs her derrière against his nether regions. In another video, Thuli is holding on to Maphorisa while he smiles. Following hours of speculation, Thuli took to social media to declare that she was single.

“Y’all stop, we’re not dating! I’m so done with you guys!” she said in one tweet. In another, she said: “… and the truth remains, I’m single.” Futhermore she said that she was not interested in dating anyone.

“Everyday I think I’m ready to date but then everyday I’m not ready … because wow, amadoda!” Thuli also shut down rumours that she was dating Master KG. It all started on Twitter when Thuli was spotted replying to the award-winning and international sensation’s tweets about dating older women.

After asking his followers if this is an acceptable thing to do, Thuli responded by saying, “Bathong nana, of course!” Twitter users quickly assumed that Thuli and Master KG are a couple. Thuli was not having any of it.