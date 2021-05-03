WATCH: Thuso Mbedu speaks about meeting Viola Davis

One of South Africa’s favourites exports, actress Thuso Mbedu, is currently the talk of Hollywood, but even though she has a busy schedule, the star took time to chat to her fans.

Taking to Instagram, the star went live and interacted with her fans.

From the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, to turning 30, having adult acne and of course her latest projects, Thuso tackled everything.

In the hour-long video the star explains how she got to work with Oscar-winning thespian Viola Davis in the upcoming film “The Woman King”.

She also spoke about “The Underground Railroad”, a forthcoming TV show that already has her on Hollywood's ‘It girl’ list.

“The show is going to be worth watching, I promise you. And then ’The Woman King’! I found out about the project in 2019, right.

“It was like just at the beginning. We had just started shooting ’The Underground Railroad’.

“We were shooting in Georgia, right, then I went to LA for a short break and I was just taking general meetings.

“And I went to meet Viola Davis and her husband’s production company JuVee Productions. And they had just told me about this project,” said Thuso.

Thuso said that after meeting Viola, the pandemic hit and she returned home. While in Mzansi her team tracked the progress of casting for “The Woman King”.

In the video the “Is'Thunzi” star also revealed that she has been unable to see her loved ones for months because of lockdown travel restrictions.

“I’ve been wanting my family to come see me. However, they’re not allowed to because of the travel bans and I’m trying to plan for my 30th birthday.

“I turn 30 this year in July. We’ve been trying to plan me and my friends but again travel restrictions. Hopefully, by July something will make sense,” she said.

Watch below:

Last week, Thuso announced that she had scored a role in “The Woman King”, starring opposite the “How To Get Away With Murder” star.

Following the news, she received much praise from South Africans and hit the top of the trends list.

Deadline reported that Viola and Julius Tennon of JuVee Productions issued a statement, saying they were “mesmerised by Thuso”, and thought she was perfect for the project.

“The depth and complexity of emotional life, her authentic beauty, and regalness is potent. We were mesmerised by Thuso Mbedu. We wanted Woman King / Nawi to be the vehicle to introduce her on the big screen,” they said.