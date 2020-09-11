WATCH: Thuso Mbedu’s emotional plea to stop gender-based violence in South Africa

Emmy Award-nominated actress Thuso Mbedu joins thousands of men and women across the country who are fed up about the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the “Is'Thunzi” actress spoke up against femicide, and said: “I’m not a poet.

“I am not a musician. I’m not a fine artist and so I cannot draw my pain, I cannot sing my sorrow, I cannot find the perfect words to best articulate the fear and the state of mind of the everyday woman in South Africa right now.

“All I can do is urge the powers that be, that can actually make a difference, to do something. To men who can speak to other men, do something because we are fighting this war alone and we are loosing. Stop gender-based violence. Stop sexually abusing women and children.”

This comes after another sense killing of another young woman in South Africa this week.