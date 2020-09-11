WATCH: Thuso Mbedu’s emotional plea to stop gender-based violence in South Africa
Emmy Award-nominated actress Thuso Mbedu joins thousands of men and women across the country who are fed up about the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the “Is'Thunzi” actress spoke up against femicide, and said: “I’m not a poet.
“I am not a musician. I’m not a fine artist and so I cannot draw my pain, I cannot sing my sorrow, I cannot find the perfect words to best articulate the fear and the state of mind of the everyday woman in South Africa right now.
“All I can do is urge the powers that be, that can actually make a difference, to do something. To men who can speak to other men, do something because we are fighting this war alone and we are loosing. Stop gender-based violence. Stop sexually abusing women and children.”
This comes after another sense killing of another young woman in South Africa this week.
An Eastern Cape woman who went to open a domestic violence case against her husband was shot dead inside the Madeira police station in Mthatha on Monday.
“Whilst she was busy reporting to the police officer at the Community Service Centre, the husband entered the station and without saying anything, started shooting at the wife who succumbed to injuries sustained at the scene,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Tembinkosi Kinana.
Local stars including media mogul Basetsana Kumalo, radio and television host Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and musician Amanda Black have continued to speak up against gender-based violence in the country.
Kumalo, in partnership with justice4allwomxn.org, recently urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action in the fight against gender-based violence, while Mhlongo-Motaung said: “Women in South Africa is safer in the Kruger amongst lions and snakes than at home or in the streets… ”